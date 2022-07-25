x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

CMS agrees to sell clear backpacks at massive loss

It's about a fifth of what the district spent to buy the bags, close to half a million dollars.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson confirms that the school district has approved the clear backpack sale last Friday for $85,000.

It's about a fifth of what the district spent to buy the bags, close to half a million dollars.

District leaders opted to put the approximately 46,000 backpacks up for auction after it was discovered they came with a Proposition 65 cancer warning from the state of California. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Proposition 65 is a measure California passed in 1986 to get companies to replace toxic chemicals with safer ones. Under the law, businesses have to show warnings if their products have chemicals that can cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive problems.

The auction listing states the manufacturer of the backpacks, A D Sutton said the Proposition 65 warning applies only to California and does not affect the other 49 states. 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

With clear backpacks out, body scanners are in, with CMS spending nearly $10 million for body scanners in its middle and high schools. Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh said middle schools will start seeing the scanners, which were installed at CMS high schools last school year, in the coming months. 

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.   
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

   

Paid Advertisement