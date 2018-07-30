CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- CMS is still looking for about 500 teachers for this upcoming 2018-2019 school year. The school district is trying to combat that demand through their new residency program.

It's a six-week summer crash course offered to anyone in North Carolina with a bachelor's degree and at least a 2.7 GPA. If you meet those requirements, the candidates must apply for the program, complete it and then pass the state tests before getting hired at a CMS school.

"A lot of them are career changers, CMS teaching assistants or long-term substitute teachers," Shannon Stehmeier, the CMS Teaching Residency Specialist told NBC Charlotte. "We want them in the classrooms."

Before teaching in August, the candidates teach during summer school in the morning. Then in the afternoon, they are engaged in coaching and planning sessions.

"This was the Guinea pig class right?" asked NBC Charlotte's Rachel Lundberg.

"Yes," Stehmeier responded.

Eighty-one people were accepted into the program and started training in June. Sixty-four of the trainees ended up graduating last Thursday. Of the 64 graduates, 31 have already been hired to teach this school year at CMS.

"We need good teachers, so the more we can get prepared the better off for our students," Stehmeier said.

Sixteen others are awaiting state test results but Stehmeier thinks everyone who passes will be hired.

"With all the vacancies that we have in the district, they will all be hired."

This school year, majority of hires from the program will go on to teach secondary math. Next year, CMS will look into filling teachers within a different subject area.

"I think we are looking at secondary English Language Arts," Stehmeier said.

This intense and fast licensure program will fully replace North Carolina's lateral program by next year. Thanks to the great response from this first cohort, the school district is reopening applications for the following school year in late October.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC