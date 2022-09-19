'No bust, bellies or butts' | Charlotte family says CMS dress code discriminates against female students

In a Title IX complaint, exclusively shared with WCNC, the family details statements by the dean of students which they say traumatized their middle school daughter.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is accusing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools of discriminating against female students regarding dress code violations.

In a Title IX complaint, exclusively shared with WCNC Charlotte, the family details statements by the dean of students at Bailey Middle School, in Cornelius, which they say traumatized their middle school daughter.

"We believe there were multiple violations of Title IX and female students are being discriminated against, based on sex, at BMS. This conduct is unacceptable and under Title IX, the district has a duty to address and prevent further instances," the family said in the complaint.

A Title IX complaint allows students to lodge allegations of sex discrimination, including complaints of sexual harassment or sexual violence.

When you ask Josie Mell, the complainant, about her middle school in Cornelius, you can tell she enjoys it.

"It has a lot of clubs, and a lot of really fun electives and the common core teachers are really nice," Josie Mell said.

But after the incident at Bailey Middle School on Aug. 31 her feelings have shifted dramatically.

“Well, we get lectures, pretty much every day about something at lunch," Josie Mell said. "So that morning, we were expecting to get a lecture.”

Their Dean of Students, Lydia Woodbury, leads the talks.

"Normally, she has this chant about the seven habits of highly effective teens," she said. "So we were expecting her to have us chant. And when we got there, she started on a lecture about dress code."



In the complaint, it says Woodbury said there was “a new dress standard for girls at the school.”





"She mentioned that we had to bend down in our mirror every morning and stretch in front of our mirror every morning to make sure that we were in compliance with the dress code," Mell said. "And then Ms. Woodbury had us start chanting "bust, belly, button" continuously for around two minutes.”

CMS told WCNC Charlotte that the dean of students “did say those words; however, no chanting of those words was forcibly led or encouraged.”

In an email, confirmed to be authentic by CMS, originating from Bailey Middle School Principal Chad Thomas, the topic of dress codes was prompted by student inquiries.

“Mrs. Woodbury addressed these which inadvertently led to the students chanting," Thomas said in the email, sent to community members inquiring about the Aug. 31 events.

Thomas added that "she has students chant seven habits and other things on a regular basis. I believe this was an incident that simply got away from her.”

He said no one was singled out for gender, and apologized.

Who hasn’t gotten an apology? The Mell family.

"I haven't spoken to anyone at the school in leadership," Deborah Mell said. "My guess is that they would like this to go away. However, they're still targeting girls for dress code."

The Mell family accused the district of changing the dress code online after the incident happened. Specifically to alter gender-specific language.

They provided WCNC Charlotte with a document labeled Student Dress Code and it included the school's name on it.

WCNC Charlotte also found the document by Google searching "Bailey Middle School Dress Code." It was the first result to show up.

This document includes a line saying, "Shirts exposing the stomach, being excessively tight, see-through, low-cut or showing bra straps should not be worn."

When asked about any changes to the dress code after Aug. 31 CMS said, "The dress code was not changed."

The district sent an email of what they say is the most current Bailey Middle School dress code, sent to parents in The Bronco Times, a newsletter distributed by Thomas.

Although WCNC Charlotte found another variation of the dress code, separate from, the one provided by the Mells and CMS, which is currently active on the homepage of the school's website.

Each document had different dates in its URL denoting the 2014-2015 school year, the 2019-20 school year, and the 2022-23 school.

In total, the school has at least three dress code documents live on the internet.

"We adjusted our dress code this year to be a little more flexible with the current trends in student attire," Thomas said in his email to the concerned community members.

"They haven't really made a change other than to quietly cover their tracks, which only indicates to me that they know there is a problem," Howard Mell said.

CMS confirmed to WCNC Charlotte on Friday that neither the principal nor area learning superintendent has reached out to the Mell Family.

The Mell family said they have heard from one person in the district, the Title IX coordinator, to start the process of investigating their claims of discrimination against female students.

"Not only was this chant humiliating and the instruction to “bend over in front of a mirror each morning” extremely off-putting, the fact that the Dean of Students was calling such attention to girl’s bodies and physical attributes continues to concern Josie," the Mell family allege in the complaint.

Although the family says Woodbury didn't single out Josie Mell the middle schooler felt targeted due to a dress code incident last school year.

"She last year had worn a sleeveless shirt, but with very thick fabric on the shoulders to picture day," Howard Mell said, "And she kind of perked up like, Oh, they're talking about me."

"Please know that students were not asked to stand or singled out by gender for any portion of the conversation in lunch," Thomas said in the email.

A CMS spokesperson said, "Principal Chad Thomas has not received any calls or emails from the Mell family regarding the cafeteria incident on Aug. 31."

The family says despite CMS denying they made calls to the principal's office they spoke to someone, via phone, at the front office of Bailey Middle School on Aug. 31.

"I immediately just called the school, she [Josie] was sitting right by me," Howard Mell said.

Howard Mell said he asked for Principal Thomas by name.

"She asked who it this and I say, 'Dr. Howard Mell,'" Howard Mell said.

Howard Mell said the person who answered the phone asked what the call was in regards to.

"I said was my daughter Josephine? And she said, 'Sure, hold on,'" he said.

Howard Mell said they were then put on hold.

"I'm sorry. He's not available for you," were the words Howard said the person on the phone told him.

Howard Mell says he was told he could email Thomas or leave a message.

"I said, let's do you know, let's go ahead and leave a message," Howard Mell said. "You know, this is my phone number. This is my name."

Mell said he called back one additional time before posting his daughter's experience, with her permission, on Twitter.

Hey @CharMeckSchools Is it appropriate to tell have all 7th grade girls stand up in the lunch room and repeat “No bellies, busts, or butts” in front of their peers? “Teaching” dress code, by humiliating them? Ms. Woodbury: “bend over in front a mirror each morning”, really?!? 1/2 pic.twitter.com/MPrnbUcqA6 — Howie Mell, MD, MPH, FACEP (he/him) (@DrHowieMell) August 31, 2022

WCNC Charlotte confirmed the district is aware of the Mells’ Twitter post, the principal addressed the issue via email with the community members, and the highest authority in the district, the superintendent of schools, knows Josie Mell’s story.

"It shows that the school really doesn't think this was an issue," Howard Mell said. "In fact, what I do know because several of my friends and colleagues reached out to the school and kind of indicated their feeling that this isn't right. They all got exactly the same letter back from Chad Thomas."

WCNC Charlotte asked CMS to provide data on the amount of dress code infractions at Bailey Middle School separated by gender.

"We cannot pull dress code data without a public records request and that would take time," a spokesperson said.

Josie Mell's parents say they are not against a dress code, but think there is an appropriate way to handle it.

"A lot of kids didn't seem to realize that it was wrong," Deb Mell said. "As they were talking, as friends were talking, they were really trying to plan out how they were going to stretch in the morning to look at themselves."

Josie Mell says she wants to see change at her middle school.

"It's teaching the boys at our school, that girls can be treated like objects, and that we can be treated like we are there for boys to look at," Josie Mell said.

When WCNC Charlotte asked the family what they needed from those involved, they all replied -- an apology.

