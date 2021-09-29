Explaining CMS eligibility for K-2 virtual academy

Kids could be eligible to transfer to virtual if they are deemed "medically fragile." However, what determines whether a child is considered medically fragile?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted Tuesday night to approve a virtual learning instruction plan that would include students in kindergarten through 2nd grade with certain medical conditions.

Currently, students in those grades are not able to attend CMS virtual elementary. Now, those kids could be eligible to transfer if they are deemed "medically fragile."

However, what determines whether a child is considered medically fragile?

The district tells WCNC Charlotte that parents and the student's physician will need to fill out a medical packet to qualify for the virtual learning academy.

This three-page document will have to be signed by the pediatrician and submitted by parents. The packet asks the doctor to provide the student's medical diagnosis and requires that parents authorize the school board to receive the child's medical records.

According to the district's website, once parents submit the health packet, it will be sent to a committee of physicians who will review the request.

The committee will then make a recommendation to the school and that recommendation will be used to either approve or deny the request to switch the virtual academy.

Right now, this is just a proposal. The state would still need to sign off on CMS virtual academy updates for K-2 students.

If approved, enrollment would run from Oct. 8 through Oct. 10. Students who are approved would begin on Nov. 1.