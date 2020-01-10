CMS to hold emergency board meeting to discuss adjustments to Plan B

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board will meet Thursday night to discuss possible changes to the plans to bring students back into classrooms.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg school leaders have called an emergency meeting for Thursday. Leaders are expected to discuss possible changes to Plan B.

Currently, students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade are scheduled to begin a hybrid model of learning November 2. Students would report to class for one full week and then return to remote learning for two weeks. The plan is based on an A/B/C rotation of students.

This week marked the first time some students were able to return to in-person learning since last spring. Students in the Exceptional Children programs returned to some in-person instruction on Tuesday. Pre-K students will return to full time in-person instruction beginning October 12.

Earlier this month, CMS leaders approved the phased-in approach for Plan B. The school board passed the plan in a 6-3 vote. In addition to the plans outlined for Pre-K and elementary students, it allows for hybrid learning options for middle school students beginning November 23 and high school students beginning December 14.

WCNC Charlotte submitted requests for information from some of the area's largest school districts about what personal protective equipment they have procured for the approaching return to in-person instruction.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools operations officials provided purchase orders, showing they went on a PPE shopping spree over the summer, purchasing and procuring tens of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective equipment.