CMS employee warns it is too soon to return to in person learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMS Board of Education has a special meeting Wednesday evening. They are set to discuss a transition to in person learning. Armed with the information from the CMS Metrics Advisory Committee, board members will also feel the push and pull from teachers, students and parents who fall on both sides of the debate.

It has been a lesson in patience. CMS families and teachers have been navigating virtual learning for 5 weeks now. School leaders will talk about transitioning into Plan B but a district employee warns it is too soon.

"There are many, many teachers at many schools and many students and families who should not feel safe going back into the buildings at this time,” said Kerry Tousignant, a CMS school counselor for 5th through 8th graders.

Tousignant understands virtual learning is not ideal and knows firsthand how important in person learning is for a student’s development, but still believes it is not safe for every student to return.

"My school had a positive case among a coworker. I was not in the building, but I know it caused some fear and concern,” she said.

Last week, the board heard directly from parents who are fed up with virtual learning and concerned about the impacts it will have on their child’s education. Now, they will balance the outside pressures with the data to pave the wave for its 19,000 employees and 148,000 students.

“I would much rather have my kids at home doing their learning that way than put them at risk,” said Scott Reid, a CMS parent.

The other main point on the agenda is giving Superintendent Earnest Winston furlough authority.