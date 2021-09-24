More than 2,100 CMS employees unvaccinated, will begin testing for COVID-19

Data finds that out of the 14,112 employees that completed the survey, 1,950 indicated they are fully vaccinated, and 2,162 said they are unvaccinated.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 2,100 employees at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said they're unvaccinated, according to vaccine attestation data released by the district Friday.

CMS said it began its employee attestation initiative began Sept. 20 and wrapped up at noon on Sept. 24.

The data found that out of the 14,112 employees that completed the survey, 1,950 indicated they are fully vaccinated, and 2,162 said they are unvaccinated. Any employees who have yet to complete the survey will be considered unvaccinated.

CMS said it will begin testing unvaccinated staff Monday, Sept. 27.

Employees will have ongoing access to the survey to provide or update their vaccination information.