CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Friday’s the last day of school for students at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, but for district leaders, the summer will be anything but a two-month vacation.

Administrators are preparing to face a number of issues challenging the district, including overcrowding and school safety. Not to mention the newly passed House Bill 514, which allows the Charlotte-area communities of Cornelius, Huntersville, Matthews and Mint Hill to open their own charter schools.

CMS superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox is asking for $7 million from county officials for teacher pay raises. Last month, thousands of North Carolina teachers marched outside the state capitol demanding better pay and funding in their classrooms. On top of that, Wilcox is asking for $9 million to fortify campuses across the district against attacks and another $4.4 million for school counselors and psychologists.

The scary threats of violence came in Snapchat posts and other social media messages this year. Many of the schools in our area got creative in how they could best protect students. At Harding University High School, students learned how to use a $30 tactical tourniquet through their “Stop The Bleeding” program.

“We need to learn these things,” one student said.

In March, CMS students and teachers joined in nationwide protests against gun violence in schools. Tens of thousands called for action to end mass shootings in the March For Our Lives. Wilcox voiced concerns over classroom safety and overcrowded schools.

“We’re not able to keep up with growth through new construction,” Wilcox said.

Overcrowding forced CMS to approve the use of more mobile classrooms and restrooms, this time at Billingsville Elementary and Albemarle Road Middle School.

“We’re going to have to, for the foreseeable future, add mobile classrooms, mobile bathrooms, rearrange some on different campuses. That’s just a fact of life in CMS today,” Dr. Wilcox added.

Currently, there are more than 150 mobile restrooms scattered throughout the district. Some parents are less than pleased with the setup, while others only demand they be clean.

“As long as they're clean, I don’t really have an issue with that,” said one parent. “As long as they’re sanity and clean, and safe for the children, they should be fine.”

