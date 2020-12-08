CMS facing delays in getting Chromebooks to students

Demand is soaring for families and schools trying to get the tech they need for a remote start to school.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMS schools start remote learning in less than a week. As the virtual start day approaches, a CMS middle school is facing a delay in technology.

"They knew we were remote learning for months now, so I don't understand how they don't have all the Chromebooks," Bradley Middle School parent, Meg Sewall said.

On Monday, parents at Bradley Middle School received an email in part, stating, "Chromebooks and Open-Up Math Materials will not be available for distribution at Bradley this week. Therefore, our original schedule pick-up for August 12-14 has been canceled."

"It's already a stressful situation as is, now to not have the proper materials for your child, I don't know how they expect everyone to be online Monday," Sewall said.

Right now, laptops and tablets are at the top of everyone's back to school list. Demand is soaring for families and schools trying to get the tech they need for a remote start to school.

"We are seeing a lot of customers needing laptops and desktops, we're trying the best we can to get the inventory in the best we can," Best Buy Maura Azzarelli said.

Wednesday, some CMS parents and students picked up technology and school supplies.

Parents are thankful for the resources.

“People out of work and things — some parents can barely keep food on the table no less longer going out to buy the supplies they need to have at home," CMS parent Arlissa Norman said.

Meanwhile, at Bradley Middle School, people were leaving empty-handed.

"I heard some moms talking about, that now they have to share their work laptop with their students until they get the Chromebooks in," Sewall said.

In an email to WCNC Charlotte, CMS says "Bradley Middle had technology distribution planned, but unfortunately the Chromebooks had not arrived at the school in time for that distribution. The principal notified the families of this and has rescheduled distribution for when the materials have arrived. Students are able access the math Open Up materials online through their teacher’s Canvas page."

Still, parents are frustrated and stressed.