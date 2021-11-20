School supplies, vaccines, Thanksgiving dinners offered at CMS resource fair

The district wanted to ensure students have what they need for success.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools used Saturday as an opportunity for community outreach with their fall resource fair.

The district partnered with organizations in the Charlotte area to ensure students have access to the resources they need to succeed. Fun and freebies were part of the day, which drew in families from across the district.

"The idea is to engage families and provide them with necessary resources for their student to be successful at home," said Rosanna Saladin-Subero, the district's director of community partnerships and community engagement. "We exist to create the conditions for student success."

To ensure needs are frequently met, the resource fairs are held multiple times within a year. CMS staff are on hand to help parents address what their students need.

"It's important for us to be able to provide access to opportunities and resources they may otherwise not have," said Saladin-Subero.

School supplies, books, and other things were given away. The first 400 families to arrive even got to take home dinners for Thanksgiving. Also offered at the fair: COVID-19 vaccines, offered from a truck.

"I just went and there is a line waiting to get vaccinated right there," said Saladin-Subero. "I'm pleasantly surprised."