Multiple fights at North Mecklenburg High School resulted in 'numerous arrests and suspensions,' CMS confirms

The district confirmed there were no major injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple fights at North Mecklenburg High School on Wednesday resulted in "numerous arrests and suspensions," a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson confirmed.

Details about the fights and arrests have not been released, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools police, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Huntersville Police remained at the school through dismissal Wednesday afternoon.

The district confirmed there were no major injuries.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Plans moving forward for affordable apartment living space for Charlotte seniors

FREE PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.