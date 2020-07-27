Deadline for CMS Full Remote Academy enrollment approaches

Sunday afternoon, over 9,000 people tuned in to a Q&A session on virtual learning for the fall as some parents in the district weighed their options.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sunday was the last day for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents to enroll their children in the Full Remote Academy option. As of Friday morning, CMS reported over 25,000 registrations for the Full Remote Academy.

With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in the Carolinas, parents and teachers alike are worried about how to safely reopen schools.

The default option for CMS schools involves students going back to school in person for two weeks before going fully online. The other option that parents can choose for their children is to go fully remote, opting out of the in-person portion.

Notably, athletics and extracurriculars are still expected to host in-person events.

While the options are somewhat similar, there are differences. For example, if a student follows the "Plan B" plan that CMS is currently on, those students will continue following whatever option the school board recommends.

This means if coronavirus cases get better, CMS students could move to more in-person options while maintaining social distancing. But if your student is enrolled in the virtual academy, they will stay virtual.

CMS officials said they will be sending out more details in the near future.