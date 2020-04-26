MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. —

A task force has been created to advise on alternative graduation ideas for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students. The task force will meet virtually and is made up of high school seniors, parents, high school principals, teachers, and central office staff.

Elyse Dashew, CMS Board of Education member at large, posted on Facebook about the task force, acknowledging the "heartbreaking loss" caused by the pandemic.

RELATED: North Carolina schools to remain closed rest of the school year

Graduation won't look quite like it has in previous years, but Dashew said they are aiming to find a way to hold a graduation ceremony that seniors will still feel is special.

"We must be creative and intentional, but we will find a way," Elyse Dashew, CMS Board of Education member at large said on Facebook.

Anyone with ideas or input for the task force to submit it here, or emailing ideas to Task Force co-chair Damon Willis at damon1.willis@cms.k12.nc.us if the link doesn't work.

"Hang in there, Seniors," Dashew said in the post. "We care about you very much and we want you to have a graduation ceremony to treasure. We are in this together."

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

'We can’t wait to get back to work' | Brooks' Sandwich House is reopening

White House aiming for Trump pivot from coronavirus to economy

1.5 million surgical masks delivered to South Carolina hospitals

USNS Comfort offloads last patient ahead of New York departure