CMS: Unloaded gun found in bookbag at Harding University High

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An unloaded gun was found in a student's backpack Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced.

According to CMS, during morning arrival, a book bag was found on campus with an unloaded fireman by a school administrator. Officials said the book bag was discovered before it was taken through the Evolv scanners. Law enforcement responded immediately and an investigation is ongoing. The owner of the book bag has been identified.

This is an isolated situation and all students and staff are safe, end-of-year testing is underway, and learning and teaching are continuing," Principal Starnes said in a message to parents. "Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school. It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct to bring any weapon on campus. Thank you for your support of Harding University High."

On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district confirmed a gun was found on the campus of Coulwood STEM Academy.

District leaders said no one was hurt, and law enforcement responded to the school, and an investigation is underway.

The principal told families that students will not be allowed to bring book bags onto campus for the remainder of the school year -- the school year ends on Wednesday. This only applies to Coulwood STEM Academy, not other CMS campuses.

Last Tuesday, CMS confirmed clear backpacks will not go to high school students this school year. That update came after months of silence on the backpacks -- which cost the district nearly $500,000 -- didn’t go out as planned in March.

