CMS hiring bus drivers at $15.75/hour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is hiring.

The district said they’re in need of part and full-time bus drivers as they look to bring more students back to school.

The district said drivers earn $15.75 an hour and that the job includes benefits and holidays off.

In an effort to help people apply, the district has announced several hiring events, which are being held at their bus lot, located at 4400 Northpointe Industrial Blvd in Charlotte.

The events are scheduled for Nov. 24, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“We’re welcoming everyone to come out and to apply,” said Adam Johnson, Director of Transportation for CMS.

He said staff will be on hand to walk applicants through the application process, saying applicants can apply on-site, a process that takes less than 30 minutes.

Earlier this month, the district said they suffered a major and unexpected setback as more than 70 bus drivers opted to take a leave of absence under federal COVID leave. In turn, Johnson said he was tasked with making the Board of Education aware, which in turn prompted them to vote to delay the start of school for middle school students.

“We were ready to roll in August had we gone back to school Aug. 17, and we were still ready to roll in Sept., but as we got deeper into Oct. and more people took advantage of the federal COVID leave, and applied and got approved, we came to a point that we weren’t able to properly support the full return of middle school students,” said Johnson.

Without enough bus drivers, the board voted to push the start date for grades 6 through 8 from Nov. 23rd back to Jan. 5.

Johnson said he’s hopeful that most of the folks on the approved leave will come back in January, but should they opt not to, he said he hopes the hiring events will boost interest in a job he says has never been more fulfilling.

“We do still have a lot of kids that do still depend on us for transportation, so our drivers play a critical role in getting kids back to school,” he said, adding that, “We’re the first person that a student sees in the morning and the last one they see in the afternoon.”

Johnson said the transportation department also recently sent CMS parents a ‘transportation enrollment form’ hoping to get a sense of how many parents will even plan on sending their kids to school via bus, saying if parents opt to drive their students instead, it could help them better cover the gaps in vacancies.