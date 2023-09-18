CMS to host series of superintendent town hall meetings

The meetings begin on Sept. 19 and will run through Oct. 5.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is hosting a series of superintendent town hall meetings, beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Harding University High School.

The purpose of the meetings is to provide families with the opportunity to meet Dr. Crystal Hill, the new superintendent for CMS. The public will also hear about 2022-23 achievements, as well as learn about the district's vision for the future, including the upcoming $2.5 billion bond referendum that will be on the ballot later this year.

Since space is limited, people are encouraged to RSVP here.

Superintendent town hall schedule

9/19 - Harding University High School

9/25 - West Charlotte High School

9/28 - North Mecklenburg High School

10/4 - East Mecklenburg High School

10/5 - South Mecklenburg High School

