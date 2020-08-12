CMS board debates whether to allow students to return to class

Parents and school staff argued both sides.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The debate over whether Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools should return to in-person learning or remain virtual is coming to a head.

Hours before Tuesday’s CMS board of education meeting, a group of parents gathered in Charlotte's Midtown Park for an "open the schools" rally.

About 41,000 CMS students were already back to some form of in-person learning as of December, primarily Pre-K and elementary-age students, and those with special needs.

But with COVID-19 cases spiking in the county and statewide, the school board may take a step back, opting for a shift back to all virtual.

“I want my child in school," CMS parent Barron Chandler said.

Chandler said he’s fed up watching his third-grade son struggle with virtual learning.

“I had to try and help him with some very simple math work," he said. "And it ended up with him on the floor crying, having an absolute mental breakdown. I had to basically wrap him up in arms, hold him in my lap and just say, 'Buddy, it is OK,' and basically let the teacher know we're done. We're not going to put our child through this. I'm not going to sit here and watch my child suffer like this.”

In August, a group of parents files a nearly 100-page lawsuit against CMS, claiming that by not reopening schools, the district is denying students' constitutional right to an education.

That suit scheduled to be heard the morning of Tuesday's board meeting, but was delayed after the judge, a CMS parent, recused himself for conflict of interest.

On the other side of the debate, many parents and teachers are pushing for CMS to play it safe and keep kids home.

"Scared is definitely a good way to describe it," said one CMS teacher who asked to remain anonymous. "I'm anxious. The thought of going back to school makes me incredibly stressed and in turn, doesn't make me the teacher that I'm going to need to be for them anyway."

Yet still, others believe it's past time to re-open the classroom doors.

“You think about the children that do not have those resources and do not have the means and their parents can't be home with them throughout the day because they have to go to work," Chandler said. "We're losing those kids.”

Many parents like Chandler have suggested that a return to in-person learning should not be mandatory, but at least offered as an option.

“We created an accommodation for those folks who don't want their children in school and don't want that exposure," Chandler said. "If we're going to provide that accommodation, then let's keep that accommodation in place for those of us who do want our children in school."

CMS board members have stated one of the biggest obstacles to returning to class is staffing, with many teachers and bus drivers taking COVID-related leave.

"The only people preventing kids from being in our classroom now is our own preparation," District 6 board member Sean Strain.

That has led to an even bigger picture discussion about how the district’s mass size could be a hindrance to these kinds of decisions.