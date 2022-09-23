CMS 'tightening security' at sports events this weekend

The district said these changes are to "maintain a safe environment at CMS athletics events."

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced it will be tightening security at all athletic events starting Friday.

A few of the changes being made include no elementary or middle school students being allowed to attend high school games without a parent present. Thus, parents who typically drop their younger kids off at games can no longer do that.

CMS outlined how all spectators, including children, will have to sit in the bleachers during games and that if someone refuses to do this, they will be removed from the venue without a refund of their ticket. Concession stands and restroom visits are allowed, of course, but patrons are asked to return promptly to their bleacher seats.

The district also hired extra officers to help the already present school resource officers, athletic directors, school administrators, behavioral management team members and other CMS staffers with enforcing these new procedures.

"These efforts are evidence of a commitment to maintain a safe environment at CMS athletics events for students, staff and parents and all fans to enjoy," CMS stated in a press release on Friday. "Entrance procedures remain unchanged; security scans remain in place including metal detecting wands and searches as warranted."

Parents were notified on Friday afternoon about the changes via text message and on CMS' social media pages.

"Entrance procedures will include the use of handheld metal detectors and bag searches as warranted," the social media post outlined.