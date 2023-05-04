The push to add school resource officers in CMS elementary schools

CMS officials said if they were able to get the funding, there's still a nationwide crisis when it comes to recruiting officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg School leaders are pushing for more resource officers in every elementary school, but they're facing some challenges including more money and staffing shortages.

This comes over a week after a deadly shooting at a school in Nashville and gun laws are more relaxed here in North Carolina.

The district said they're not starting from scratch, and they have already made safety investments in their schools. The investments include adding additional cameras, reinforcing entries, and replacing blind spots.

CMS said as incidents continue to build over time, they're looking to reevaluate to ensure each and every student is safe.

Some CMS leaders are putting together a plan to hire more school resource officers, but not necessarily an officer per school. They say this is a step in the right direction as they continue to grapple with ongoing shortages.

Contact Tradesha Woodard at twoodard1@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

MORE ON WCNC





Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts