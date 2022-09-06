CMS calling on licensed central office staff to temporarily fill teacher vacancies

The school district says there are 74 classroom assignments that need to be covered and staff will be compensated for their additional work.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The impact of the teacher shortage is forcing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to seek talent from within to help fill open teaching positions throughout the district.

WCNC Charlotte obtained an email sent to CMS central office staff who are licensed to teach in North Carolina asking them to use their expertise to assist in the classroom. Right now, the district says there are about 74 classroom assignments that still need to be filled at a select number of schools.

Central office staff is being asked to voluntarily sign-up for classroom assignments that would be the best fit and match their licensures. The hope is that this might be a temporary fix while the district works to fill teacher vacancies.

Yet still, At-Large CMS Board Of Education member Jennifer De La Jara says additional help from state leaders is most necessary.

“We really need legislative support and I do want the public to know that the Board of Education continually advocates for teacher pay raise, for benefit increases, masters pay, etc," De La Jara said.

Office staff that helps to co-teach in the classrooms will be compensated $1,200 a month. They are also expected to work at least 10 school days each month in addition to still fulfilling their regular duties. The classroom coverage is only expected to last until Nov. 11.

In the meantime, the need to recruit and create a successful teacher pipeline is becoming more and more critical.

"If we don’t have qualified workers meaning our educators who are teaching our children basic reading skills, technical skills, soft skills that they need to fill the modern workforce then we’ll feel the effects to come for a long time," De La Jara said.

The last day for staff to sign up to co-teach is Thursday, Sept. 8. The classroom coverage will begin on Monday, Sept. 12.

CMS also plans to host a number of recruiting events throughout the school year to help hire more talent.