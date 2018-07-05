CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced some adjustments for an optional teacher workday on May 16.

That's the day the “March for Students and Rally for Respect” will be held in Raleigh. It's also the opening day of the North Carolina General Assembly.

The protest is part of a nationwide effort to raise teacher pay and increase public-school funding.

Here is a list of adjustments made since CMS made the announcement on Friday:

Advanced Placement (AP) testing – AP tests will not take place on May 16. AP tests now scheduled for May 16 will be rescheduled to be administered before Friday, May 25 on make-up days offered by College Board. CMS principals will work with students and families on re-scheduling of specific AP tests. The College Board is waiving AP test make-up fees and assures families and students that if students complete make-up exams on May 23 and 25 for the tests scheduled on May 16, scores will be returned on the timeline of the originally scheduled tests. Due to earlier graduation dates for CMS Early and Middle Colleges, AP testing provisions for early and middle school college students are still being evaluated. After School Enrichment Programs (ASEP) - ASEP will run from 6:45 am until 6:00 pm for registered ASEP students. Athletics - Middle School athletic contests originally scheduled on May 16 will be moved to May 15. High school teams are in NCHSAA play-offs and high school games may be played on a teacher workday. Field trips – field trips scheduled for May 16 will be rescheduled for another date within the 2017-2018 school year or will be cancelled. The official last date for field trips using CMS buses is May 31, 2018. Trip must be in Transportation's approval queue by May 17th (two weeks prior to trip date.) Trips should be requested in Educational Journey by May 10th to allow for Principal and Community Superintendent approvals. For field trip related questions, please contact your area transportation office. Contact info is listed on the CMS Intranet under Departments/Transportation. Graduations – based on current information, all graduations will stay on schedule as planned for all schools across the district. No changes. Hourly employees – the district seeks to support 9 and 10 month hourly employees and is mindful of the potential impact of an optional teacher workday on over 3,000 employees in the district. On May 16, 9 and 10 month hourly workers can choose from three options for the workday, including: a) opt for annual leave; b) opt to take a day without pay; c) report for work for training and professional development opportunities. Departmental leaders will provide details for plans on May 16 to employees. CMS teacher assistants can take an annual leave day, a day without pay or report to work. IB testing – unlike provisions for AP tests, there are no available expanded or make-up days for IB testing. Therefore, IB testing will take place as scheduled on May 16. Principals and staff will work with students and families to schedule and discuss transportation options to ensure students can take IB tests on May 16. May 16 attendance waiver for students – Superintendent Wilcox has waived attendance requirements on May 16 for all students. No make-up day is needed or will be scheduled. Salute to Service – CMS will re-schedule planned “Salute to Service” retirement celebrations for May 16 and will reach out to retirees being honored and their families with a re-scheduled date.

