CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At Tuesday's Board of County Commissioners meeting, Mecklenburg County leaders took a look at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district's student-outcomes-focused approach.

Editor's Note: The attached video aired prior to Tuesday night's meeting.

It comes after months of county leaders asking for answers on how the district expects to help struggling students.

NC Department of public instruction defines a low-performing school if they don't meet the school performance grade, 80% achievement, and 20% growth. In 2018-19 CMS had 42 low-performance schools, the same in 2020.

WCNC Charlotte previously found data from fall 2020-21 showed more students were performing lower in testing scores in the subject areas of Biology, English, and Math.

Speaking at Tuesday night's meeting, County Manager Dena Diorio said a consultant acknowledged the county commission has a right to understand performance data from CMS, and that CMS has a responsibility to provide that information.

"This is not necessarily about providing more resources to CMS, this is about realigning existing resources to get the outcome that we expect to see," Diorio said.

Commissioner-at-large Pat Cotham said she feels they are talking too much about the school board and not enough about the kids, adding she is looking forward to the meeting the commissioners would be having with CMS leaders. That meeting is set for Dec. 6.

Later in the commissioner's meeting Tuesday, Commissioner Vilma Leake shared a resolution urging North Carolina to fulfill its "constitutional duty" to provide all children with access to a sound education.

Commissioner Mark Jerrell said the resolution has a unifying effect and will allow everyone to elevate the discussion.

"I think it's the right catalyst as we move into these discussions moving forward," Jerrell said.

Cotham said she hopes other counties across the state follow suit.

"It's important that we stand together, and I do think it helps us with a good starting point with CMS," Cotham said.

Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell said she believes the state has failed its children, but that the county also needs to take a look at its own budget and what it can do on a local level to help students.