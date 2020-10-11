CMS board members discussing plan to return middle school students back to the classroom

Transportation is likely one of many topics to be discussed by the CMS Board on what’s been a long road to return.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A plan to bring CMS middle schoolers back for in-person instruction could be changing Thursday.

The current plan brings middle school students back in less than 2 weeks, but Tuesday night, board members are expected to take a hard look at whether that can happen.

"Middle school teachers are continuing to prepare those classrooms," Patrick Smith, CMS Assistant Superintendent for Communications, said.

While the latest metrics report shows those classrooms aren’t quite ready to go yet, it appears the bus drivers might not be either.

"We are seeing an increase in transportation vacancies and leaves combined leaves and that includes both the leaves related to COVID-19 and standard leaves," Kathy Telling, CMS Chief School Performance Officer said.

Between COVID-19, standard leave, and staffing shortages, CMS will have to determine if they have enough bus drivers to meet the required one student per seat safety mandate.

To keep kids distanced, and COVID-19 at bay, middle school students aren’t supposed to be sharing seats.

But that means they'll need more bus drivers, more routes, or both to still get kids to and from school.