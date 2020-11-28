Some CMS middle school students, SC schools preparing for changes after the holiday break

A group of CMS middle schoolers will return to in-person learning on Monday, and South Carolina will begin giving rapid COVID-19 testing in schools.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time in months, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools middle school students who attend a K-8 school will return to in-person learning on Monday.

The rest of the CMS middle schoolers will have to wait until Jan. 5 to return to the classroom. School district board members say the biggest issues they’ve run into is creating adequate social distancing between students.

Another issue: there was a recent bus driver shortage due to many taking coronavirus-sick-leave earlier in the school year.

"The second-to-last week in October, we saw that final surge, and it went from about 30 to nearly 70," said Adam Johnson, CMS Executive Director of Transportation.

But now with more bus drivers healthy, more students can return back to school.

In South Carolina, many school districts have already returned to in-person learning. Now, Governor Henry McMaster wants to take the next step by giving all public schools across the state access to rapid COVID-19 testing.

McMaster believes this will eventually allow all schools to get all students back in the classroom five days a week.

“By following official COVID-19 procedures and protocols schools can be operated safely,” Gov. McMaster said.