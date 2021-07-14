CMS drops 2.0 GPA requirement for the fall sports

The CMS board voted Tuesday to pause its rule requiring students to maintain a 2.0 GPA to be eligible for extracurriculars, including sports.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students will not have to meet a minimum GPA requirement to participate in extracurricular activities, including sports, this fall.

The CMS Board of Education approved the measure during Tuesday night's meeting. The ruling will pause the district's 2.0 GPA requirement for eligibility in extracurricular activities and clubs.

District leaders say the pandemic had a big effect on students' learning and they want all students to be eligible for extracurricular activities this upcoming semester.

CMS is expected to revisit the policy before the spring semester.

