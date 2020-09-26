CMS mom says school district is pushing daughter with autism to learn virtually despite violent outbursts

The mother says she has a legal agreement with the school district stating her daughter needs to be taught in-person.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A CMS mother said Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is pushing her daughter with special needs to learn virtually.

The mother expressed concerns because her daughter is diagnosed with autism and is non-verbal. She said she has a legal agreement with the school district stating her daughter needs to be taught in-person. However, she said school officials have been pushing for virtual learning, even though her daughter’s had violent outbursts.

In addition, she said CMS had not paid her thousands of dollars for a caretaker despite an agreement to do that.

Marie Phillipe set up a room at home for her daughter, Chelley, to do remote learning. Phillipe said it’s remote, but her daughter has not been learning.

“My daughter is diagnosed is with autism and also considered non-verbal,” said Phillipe.

Phillipe said her 21-year-old daughter isn’t supposed to be doing remote learning, according to a legal agreement with CMS. It’s called an IEP or Individualized Education Program for students with special needs, which is protected by federal law.

“She really doesn’t understand the concept of standing or sitting in front of a chrome book or a computer,” said Phillipe.

Phillipe said she was willing to give it a shot earlier this school year when CMS hired a certified nursing assistant to try to help Chelley with virtual learning. However, Phillipe said with her daughter’s violent outbursts, it only lasted a few days.

“That was a disaster because not only did she try to hurt herself, she tried to hurt the nurse, she tried to hurt her caretakers,” said Phillipe.

Phillipe wanted to get her daughter back in school for in-person learning, but she says the teacher her daughter is familiar and comfortable with won’t be in the classroom because of the pandemic.

“She (Chelley) thrives with consistency,” said Phillipe.

Phillipe sent the agreement she has with CMS which states, “The IEP team has determined that providing extended school year services remotely is not appropriate for Chelley because Chelley benefits from in-person, small group instruction”.

However, Phillipe said during a meeting with school officials this week, they proposed sticking with remote learning for now.

“It’s documented. They know it. I know it,” said Phillipe. “I really don’t see why the school has been pushing it.”

Part of the agreement with CMS said the district will reimburse her for the caretaker at home who Chelley has known for years. However, Phillipe said she’s accumulated more than $2,000 in bills with no update from CMS in weeks. On Friday, the Defenders team contacted CMS, and just hours later school officials emailed Phillipe saying she’d receive payments next week.

“All this is happening because you got involved, so I’m grateful,” Phillipe told WCNC Charlotte.

If virtual learning doesn’t work out once again, Phillipe is hoping CMS will provide documentation excusing her daughter from the school year, so she can qualify for a waiver to pay for care during the day.

A CMS spokesman said they are aware of the situation but are not able to comment because of federal privacy laws and school board policy.