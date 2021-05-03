Charlotte schools could add more in-person learning for all students

In a statement, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said they may increase the number of in-person classes for students at every grade level.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district leaders are considering recommending more in-person instruction for students at every grade level.

According to the CMS media team, district leaders are “evaluating options for increasing the frequency of in-person learning for students in grades K-12.”

Under the current model, most middle and high school students are on an A-B-C rotation, attending school in-person one week, followed by two weeks of remote instruction. Elementary school students are currently on an A/B model and are attending classes in person twice per week.

CMS board members told WCNC Charlotte that they are expecting to vote on proposed changes at their regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday, March 9.

One possible recommendation would increase middle and high school in-person instruction to twice per week; elementary schoolers would receive in-person instruction four days per week, according to sources familiar with the conversations.

According to the CMS media team, “any proposed change will be presented as a district recommendation to the Board of Education for their review, for discussion, and for their vote to approve. At this time there is no final recommendation.”

An increase in in-person learning may be connected to data that shows the pandemic is causing more students to fail than before.

According to CMS data, Black, Latinx and Native American students saw their course failures triple in the first semester of this school year. In English, failure rates for Black students went from 8% to 22%. For Hispanic students, the rate was 25%, up from 8% the year prior. White and Asian students saw 6 and 7% failure rates, respectively, an increase of just one or two percentage points.