'I am so excited to be joining the Lion family' | Orlando Robinson named principal at West Charlotte High

Orlando Robinson, who previously served as principal of Northridge Middle and Reedy Creek Elementary, will step into the role this upcoming school year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has named a new principal at West Charlotte High School.

MORE NEWS: West Charlotte soccer coach resigns after Title IX report

“West Charlotte High School is a very special place with a rich history,” Robinson said. “I am so excited to be joining the Lion family and continue an expectation of excellence. DubC!”

Robinson also served as Human Resources team leader and assistant principal at Rocky River and Hopewell high schools, as well as a science resource teacher for multiple schools and as a science teacher at James Martin Middle.

The appointment comes after just a week after the district announced West Charlotte's soccer coach is no longer working at the school. The district said this came after a Title IX report was filed after school administrators were notified about an incident.

Also last week, a CMS spokesperson confirmed West Charlotte High School football coach Sam Greiner had been suspended with pay for an investigation.

Details have not been made public in either investigation.

