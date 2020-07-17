CMS opens Full Remote Academy registration

The Academy is for families who would like to choose remote learning only rather than attend in-classroom on boarding.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As part of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' plans for the academic school year, the school district has opened registration for the Full Remote Academy.

The Academy is for families who would like to choose remote learning only rather than attend in-classroom on boarding and/or move should CMS transition to Plan A or Plan B in the future.

CMS announced Wednesday during an emergency board meeting their plans to move ahead with a Plan-B Plus Remote option. Under the plan, students will be divided into three groups and report to school for in-person on boarding instruction for several days at the beginning of the school year. By week three, all learning will be remote.

During the on boarding days, students will get to know their teachers and prepare for online learning.