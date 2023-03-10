CMS parents concerned over bus route change

WCNC Charlotte reached out to CMS about the route change and were told the district is looking into the change.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Some parents in Matthews have an issue when it comes to a school bus route in their neighborhood. They claim the new route is adding a lot of time and distance to their child's commute to and from school.

Priscilla Green is one of the parents that has safety concerns over the change.

"The challenge for me is the safety issue that she has to walk across a hill," Green said.

Green's daughter is 5 years old and attends Crown Point Elementary School. She claimed she found out about the change through a teacher.

Green's daughter is riding with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools transportation for the first time this school year, and the latest change is moving her bus stop blocks away from the original stop.

“I was concerned that I was going to miss her or that she would be too scared to get off the bus and walk by herself over here home, if I'm ever not able to get off the bus or a parent or grandparent isn't able to come on time to pick her up," Green added.

The concern with school transportation goes beyond Green and her daughter.

“I mean, it's their safety," Green said. "My daughter is not the only one. I spoke with a previous parent before, and there was a lot of children that were getting off at that bus stop and now they no longer can. I think is definitely a concern. They're further away from their homes. And it's not safe.”

WCNC Charlotte reached out to CMS about the route change and were told the district is looking into the change.