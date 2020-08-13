CMS parents deal with long lines to get their kids the supplies they need

There's a high demand for laptops and tablets as families and schools gear up for remote learning. Other districts like Union County facing the same problem.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Going digital is causing challenges for parents and students.

"It was obviously very poorly planned," Hough High School parent, Allison Rowett said.

Some parents said the biggest obstacle they're facing is getting the technology their kids need.

"We gave up, we aborted mission, and left with nothing," Rowett said.

Allison Rowett, and her daughter Luna, waited about three hours in line at Hough High School to pick up supplies, including a Chromebook.

"We're all experiencing a lot of challenges this year as we enter into school, but it didn't seem like the Chromebook pick up would be one of those huge challenges," Rowett said.

Rowett called the experience chaos.

"I had a friend that, her car started overheating I had another friend get out of line cause she was running out of gas," Rowett said.

"Everyone is buying iPads and Chromebooks and vendors are delayed," Union County Schools Superintendent, Andrew Houlihan said.

Parents understand that this new normal won't be easy for anyone, but want better as their kids experience school during the age of COVID-19.

"A lot of parents would be more than happy to help with this kind of organization," Rowett said. "We know we're all in this together."