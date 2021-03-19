Charlotte school superintendent to present Plan A recommendation March 23

A recommendation from the superintendent is on the table for the March 23 meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will soon take a harder look at getting more students back to in-person instruction.

In a news release Friday, CMS announced superintendent Earnest Winston would present a recommendation moving middle and school students to Plan A, which involves minimal social distancing on campus. The potential shift to Plan A comes after Gov. Roy Cooper signed a law with bipartisan support ordering districts to accelerate plans to get students back into classrooms five days per week.

The announcement from CMS did not provide specific details, but did hint the recommendation from Winston would likely mirror the current Plan A for elementary schools. The plan allows students whose families opt for them to receive in-person instruction will be allowed back into classrooms for four days each week.