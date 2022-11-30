CMS has big plans for a $2.8 million school safety grant

Security cameras, safety kits, and access control equipment are all on the list.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district is using more than $2.8 million to help make schools safer for kids. The money comes from a state grant awarded in October.

The district is now revealing how they will spend the extra dollars in the upcoming months.

Security cameras, safety kits, and access control equipment are all on the list.

CMS will put more security cameras at all 105 elementary schools.

"Incidents such as Sandy Hook, and then obviously, more recently, the evolving situation that has pointed attention to our elementary schools and knowing that we need need to reinforce things that our elementary schools as well," CMS Chief Operating Officer Brian Schultz said.

The grant money will also fund new access control and intrusion systems at some schools. This allows them to have better control over who comes in an out of school campuses.

“It allows that anyone that comes through one of our door accesses that we have, would automatically trigger the cameras to towards that door, and then do a brief recording of that," Schultz said.

It's comparable to home security systems with motion-detecting software.

The control access will be piloted at two schools: Collinswood Language Academy and Harding University High School.

Out of the top 10 school districts to get the most funding, four Charlotte-area districts are on this list.

The $2.8 million dollars CMS received is the second-highest amount of any district in the state. Buncombe County Schools received $5.9 million from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Center for Safer Schools grant funding.

Other districts like Alexander County received less than larger districts.

Alexander County is designated low-income, calculated by a state formula. This means funding for resource officers in all schools is hard to come by.

Currently, the district receives funding for one officer on the elementary level who splits their time between two schools.

"We needed a full-time officer in every school, because if nothing else, even a car sitting in a parking lot, I think would make someone second guess about what awaits them when they go through the door of a school," Hefner said.

North Carolina's new budget, passed in 2022, has nearly doubled the number of matching funds available for districts like Alexander County to hire SROs.

The district can now hire officers to go to seven of its elementary schools.

CMS says school safety keeps evolving and all districts must keep up.

"We're gonna continue to push, push the envelope forward on this because we have to, you know, we always have to do more and be vigilant," Schultz said.

The district is also buying safety kits for all schools. The kits include tourniquets and other first aid equipment to stop bleeding.