CMS Pre-K students head back to class Monday

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district is slowly reintroducing kids back into the classroom, and preschoolers are next up to return to class Monday.

Pre-K students are the latest wave of students allowed back in the buildings, following the 1,200 students with special needs who went back to school at the end of September.

To keep them and other students safe, CMS spent over $257,000 on PPE over the summer, including face shields, masks, antimicrobial floor finish, gowns, and thermometers.

CMS has also created a CMS Readiness Dashboard that tracks the number of students and staff who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, PPE levels, staffing levels, and potential COVID clusters to use as a guide to determine if it’s necessary to go back to remote learning.

“I think anything we can do to help slow the spread is important,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper previously said.

Kindergarten and elementary schoolers will go back to class on November 2, middle schoolers on November 23, and high schoolers on December 14.