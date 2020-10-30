They'll return for in person learning 2 days a week. District officials and the Health Director say it is safe to move forward, despite a rise in coronavirus cases.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMS prepared to bring K-5 students back Monday.

CMS is bringing kindergarten through 5th graders into the classroom as they continue to transition into Plan B, a mix of in-person and virtual learning.

Students will be split into 2 groups. Group A will go for in-person learning on Monday and Tuesday and Group B will go on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be a virtual day for everyone.

It’s the first time these students will be in the classroom since March 13th.

“We're ready to see our kids,” said Highland Renaissance Academy principal Erin Coles.

The day will start with temperature checks. The hallways are marked to show kids how to social distance and there's plenty of hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies. On Friday, teachers put the final touches on their classrooms, setting up for safety.

“We've split our kids into A day and B day, you can see these are my kids that will be coming on Monday. They have their individual supplies, their individual folders, I’m going to use this lanyard for their masks when they take them off at recess, and this empty desk is for B days,” said 3rd-grade teacher Lindy Andrews when showing how she’s adapted her classroom.

Andrews is excited and ready to see her students in person.

“We made sure to make those connections, but there's still a piece missing with the physical aspect of it,” she said of virtual learning.

These adorable Pre-K students at Highland Renaissance Academy have adapted to the new safety procedures in school and the principal thinks K-5 will do the same when they return on Monday. It's the first time they'll be back in school since March 13! @wcnc @CharMeckSchools pic.twitter.com/krflN7IDFK — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) October 30, 2020

“We believe the school system should move forward as they are planning to on Monday," Health Director Gibbie Harris said at a press conference Friday.

School district leaders addressing the same concerns at another press conference, pointing to the safety precautions in place as a reason for moving forward.

“We feel based on our plans that we are poised and ready to have elementary school back,” said Kathy Elling, the Chief School Performance Officer.

Principal Coles is confident her classrooms will be safe.

“I can't control anything outside of Highland Renaissance Academy, right? But what we can control and what we are ready for is when these kids come in our building,” said Coles.

Highland renaissance academy already has a good practice. Pre-k students are used to wearing masks and sanitizing their hands after 3 full weeks of in-person learning. And the exceptional students use only the supplies in their basket and have adjusted to staying in their own box when they need a break. Those students wear their masks in common areas.

The teachers who are already back in-person offering advice.

“Be prepared to have a lot of talk with them around the procedures and give them time to learn the differences that are made for this year,” said Layla Hicks.

At Highlands Renaissance, they’ve been talking with the students and preparing them, expecting first day jitters.