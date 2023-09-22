A CMS principal comes full circle leading the school where he was once a student

Bobby French is back where it all began. And his daughter is with him too.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Pineville Elementary School principal Bobby French believes in being visible and available to all the students at his school. You can find him in the hallways interacting with students or in his office—finding ways to make sure students succeed.

"We've had to really be intentional about focusing on student data, looking at where students are and what skills they might be missing, pulling them into small groups, and intentionally focusing on those skills," French said.

He said he treats the education of the kids at Pineville Elementary School like he would want someone to treat his kids. And it’s a good thing because his daughter, Madeline, is now in kindergarten at Pineville Elementary.

“I can still remember my wife telling me when they would drive by she would yell, 'hey Papa's school' and just get excited," French said. "But now she's really excited to be able to say, 'hey, Papa and my school.'”

Madeline gets to see her dad lead a school, and he says the staff and teachers he's tasked with working with are among the best.

" I would put Madeline in any class, I feel like I just have an exceptional staff," French said.

French has a special empathy for parents juggling their child’s education, parenting, and working full time.

"I understand what's on a parent's plate. I mean, sitting down, and reading with your child is one of the most important things you can do," French said. "And it's what we tell every parent we want. But it's hard. It's hard to find that time between dinner and baths and getting everyone to sleep to read and do something with your child before the next day."

If having his own child as a student wasn’t enough for French, he also has another special connection: he was also a former Pineville Elementary School student.

“It's just been a great full circle," French said. "I remember hearing that this position was open, and just stumbling just wanting to get to be able to apply for the position. And it's been a dream.”

French also has another child a toddler, who he hopes make their way to Pineville Elementary School as well while's he still principal.