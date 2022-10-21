CMS principal of the year: 'She is phenomenal'

The Paw Creek Elementary School principal was surprised by the honor Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools surprised Danielle Belton, the Paw Creek Elementary School principal, with being named the 2022-2023 CMS principal of the year.

Many students, staff and even the CMS interim superintendent came out to honor Belton on Friday morning.

"She has risen above all, and out of 181 schools, she is deemed our principal of the year," CMS interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh.

Belton has been with CMS for nine years, and since then, she has built trust and formed relationships within the community.

"I'm lost for words," Belton said after receiving the news. "The love this school gives me outside of any honor is just amazing."

Belton shows up every day, keeping students first in all of her decisions, Raymond Barnes, CMS's learning communities superintendent, said.

"She is phenomenal at what she does, and she does it with love, laughter passion, and intentionality," Barnes said.

They said this is just the beginning, and they will continue to support her on her journey to become the Southwest Regional Principal of the Year or possibly the North Carolina Principal of the Year.

Contact Tradesha Woodard at twoodard1@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts