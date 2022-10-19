Listening sessions kick off for search for next CMS superintendent

The district held its first virtual feedback session, getting input from the community before finding a leader who fits those needs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is taking a new approach to finding its next superintendent.

This week, in their first virtual feedback session, district leaders are getting input from the community before finding a leader who fits those needs.

Preliminary data shows the top three qualifications people want to see from the next leader include someone who can improve failing student outcomes, can lead a diverse student population and can retain employees.

So far, about 500 people have filled out an online feedback form asking for feedback in the next superintendent search.

A few hundred people also listened and spoke without video during the first virtual community feedback session.

“Some of the critical needs and challenges that our district faces will be just the mere size of the district and how we actually strategize, and to make sure that we're meeting the needs of all of our children and families," said Dr. Devonya Govant Hunt with the Black Child Development Institute.

Respondents shared their suggestions for what the next superintendent should focus on in a Zoom chat, and facilitators read them aloud.

"Do you all want a superintendent that's in the community showing up to different events?" asked Khrystle Bullock, a facilitator for one of the group sessions.

The comments shared during this feedback session largely aligned with the responses from the online engagement survey.

"What I'm thinking we need is someone that's going to be diverse, that is able to be the voice of the Latinos that are in our community that can represent them," one participant said.

The participants who say they are heavily engaged with the district are responding to the call for suggestions, according to the feedback website. This group includes several long-time Charlotteans.

CMS leaders will host an in-person engagement session at the Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m., inside the Randolph Room. More information and signup to attend are available online.