x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

education

CMS recommends in-person graduation ceremonies in the fall for 2020 seniors

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will combine several options voted on by graduating seniors for in-person ceremonies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced its recommendation for graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 Tuesday night, with the district offering a plan that would combine an in-person graduation in the fall with a drive-through celebration after the school year.

Superintendent Earnest Winston said the district's poll of students showed the most popular option being a virtual graduation, mailing out diplomas to seniors and an in-person celebration later this year. Winston said the district is creating a fourth option to satisfy students and their families. 

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

That plan will include an in-person ceremony later in the year along with a drive-through celebration.Winston said the in-person graduations will be organized by each school and held in the fall. Dates and locations will be determined later. 

Board members said they were unable to use Charlotte Motor Speedway for graduation, like schools in Cabarrus County. Officials said CMS has many more students, meaning time and safety constraints are at play. 

All ceremonies will be held in accordance with CDC guidelines, CMS board members said Tuesday. 

RELATED: CMS seniors calling for in-person graduations after neighboring counties announce plans

RELATED: 'She'll remember it for a lifetime' | Gastonia mom surprises daughter with pop-up graduation

RELATED: CMS Superintendent talks everything from remote learning, grades to graduation

RELATED: LeBron James hosting 'Graduate Together' to honor 2020 class nationwide

RELATED: Drive-in graduation to be held for Clover High School