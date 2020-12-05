CMS recommends in-person graduation ceremonies in the fall for 2020 seniors

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will combine several options voted on by graduating seniors for in-person ceremonies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced its recommendation for graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 Tuesday night, with the district offering a plan that would combine an in-person graduation in the fall with a drive-through celebration after the school year.

Superintendent Earnest Winston said the district's poll of students showed the most popular option being a virtual graduation, mailing out diplomas to seniors and an in-person celebration later this year. Winston said the district is creating a fourth option to satisfy students and their families.

That plan will include an in-person ceremony later in the year along with a drive-through celebration.Winston said the in-person graduations will be organized by each school and held in the fall. Dates and locations will be determined later.

Board members said they were unable to use Charlotte Motor Speedway for graduation, like schools in Cabarrus County. Officials said CMS has many more students, meaning time and safety constraints are at play.