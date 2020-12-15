CMS reports record number of schools with COVID cases

As Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students switch to full-remote learning, new data reveal a record amount of schools with at least one positive COVID case.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students were back in front of screens full-time Monday as Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools reported the highest number of schools with confirmed COVID-19 cases to date.

According to metrics data released Monday by CMS, 119 schools had one or more cases of COVID-19 for the week of Dec. 4-11, an increase of nearly 16% over the week prior when the district reported 102 schools with confirmed cases.

CMS shifted back to full-remote learning Monday after a vote last week by board members who were concerned about rising case counts and spread in the community.

The number of students with confirmed cases of COVID remained flat week over week at 67 that tested positive. The number of faculty and staff with confirmed cases decreased from 94 to 78.

The district also reported no new clusters.

CMS joined a growing list of school districts across the Carolinas that opted to switch the entire district or individual schools to full-remote learning.

Cabarrus County board members voted to move to full-remote learning last week.

That county remains in the critical category for community spread, based on the statewide alert system that monitors cases and hospital capacity.

Fort Mill School District leaders made the decision over the weekend to close two schools through winter break.

One school had too many administrative staff members in quarantine to safely operate, according to school district spokesperson Joe Burke. Another school closed because of concern of possible community spread. There are a number of cases that could not be linked to sources outside of the school which raised alarms, Burke explained.

CMS board members voted to return students to a hybrid schedule of in-person instruction on Jan. 19.

Parents once again are scrambling to find child care and learning support for students.

“I feel so bad for these kids,” said Allen Johnston, who helps counsel 25 students with full-day remote learning at Achieve Martial Arts in Matthews.

“I would probably say maybe 40% of the kids, forget the age, are able to sit down and do the work,” Johnston said. “The other 60% struggles for many different reasons, and that’s hard to watch.”

Johnston said his program coordinates 400-500 Zoom calls every week for students receiving remote instruction.

“It’s very wonky right now and that’s just difficult on a million different levels from the educators to the students to the parents,” he said.

Johnston said he worries about the students that were already struggling and in need of support. For that reason, he is committed to keeping his program affordable at $32 per day.