More than 22,000 students have already signed up for CMS summer learning program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Registration for ‘Camp CMS’ is now open for parents with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools who are interested in giving their students a new and free enriched learning opportunity during the summer.
The summer learning program begins June 14 and will last for six weeks. The learning will take place at school all across CMS as a chance to play catch-up for students who may have suffered from some learning loss as a result of virtual learning.
First-semester course grades show two to three times more CMS high school students recorded a course failure compared to previous years.
A similar trend shown in middle school showed course failure tripled for 6th-grade students, quadrupled for 7th graders, and tripled for those in 8th grade.
Education experts say the best way for students to recover from this significant learning loss is an immediate return to in-person learning.
“The more time students spend in the classroom with teachers, the more they are able to learn content, as well as retain content at a deeper level of understanding,” Drew Polly, a professor of elementary education at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, said.
Camp CMS will provide free breakfast and lunch for students as well as transportation options and an enriched learning experience including different electives, physical activities and academic support.
“That will certainly be a step in the right direction to help address the unfinished learning of many of our students,” CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said.
So far CMS says more than 22,000 students have already signed up for ‘Camp CMS’. Registration for the summer learning is open until Friday, April 16. Click here to learn more and sign up.