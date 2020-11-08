CMS releases plan to keep children fed while learning from home

They'll be giving out a free breakfast and lunch everyday to students who qualify. The district has also created meal plans for every student who wants one.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Children need to be well fed in order to pay attention and learn in school. So many kids rely on school for their meals. From when CMS closed in March to June, the district distributed over 1 million meals to students who otherwise may not have had access to food.

This school year is already going to be stressful and different, the district laying out a new plan to keep children full while they're learning virtually.

Starting September 1, students will get meal bundles, boxes full of 5 healthy breakfasts and lunches, free for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch. Families who don't qualify can buy them for $15 a box. They can be picked up at the meal sites or the district will deliver them to students’ bus stops.

This is also a way to keep some cafeteria staff and bus drivers working while students are staying home.