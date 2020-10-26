CMS reporting 24 COVID cases 1 week before K-5 students return, but won't say where.

This report comes as the district also announced Monday, the launch of a public COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard tracks COVID-19 cases across the district.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reported eight students and 16 staff members are currently positive with COVID-19.

Last month, CMS welcomed back more than 2,000 exceptional learning students and next week plans to reopen for Kindergarten through 5th Grade.

When asked which schools had students and/or staff who’ve tested positive, a spokesperson for the district replied:

“To help maintain student anonymity during a period when only approximately 2700 students are in our facilities for in-person instruction, we are not disclosing individual school data.”

This response comes as the district also announced Monday, the launch of a public COVID-19 dashboard.

The dashboard tracks COVID-19 cases across the district. It also reports operational metrics, with categories including child nutrition, transportation, custodial, and nurses, tracking whether or not the cafeterias are adequately stocked, and that bus routes are staffed.

While most categories are reporting adequate numbers, the dashboard shows about 20% of the elementary schools opening next week still don’t have nurses.

“We are working to make sure we have nursing coverage at all of our elementary schools,” said Kathy Elling, the district’s school performance officer.

Other metrics the dashboard is tracking include, staffing numbers, school facility readiness, and the availability of PPE.

All are green, except school facility readiness, which Elling said should be resolved this week.

“They have been working tirelessly to get classrooms ready and that number will be green I anticipate by the time we get to Wednesday night,” she said.

The district said they plan on presenting the dashboard to the Board of Education Wednesday night and said any decision to return to Plan C will not be made based on any one metric, but rather a combination.

For any family who wishes to transfer into or out of the CMS Full Remote Academy, the district is asking them to send a request to their child’s school registrar before Friday, December 4.

To view the dashboard, visit: https://www.cms.k12.nc.us/Pages/default.aspx