CMS reports no guns were found on campus in the first week of school

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students wrapped up their first week of school.

But one week in and CMS says it still needs to fill 379 open teacher positions.

This means the district hasn’t significantly moved the dial on teachers’ vacancies. It started the first day of school with around 390 teacher vacancies.

"This is consistent with the numbers provided earlier this week and reflects a mid-year retirement of staff," CMS Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh said.

Martin Luther King Jr. Middle: 17



Martin Luther King Jr. Middle: 17



Southwest Middle School: 14



South Meck High School: 13



Turning Point Academy: 12



Olympic High School: 10



Chambers High School: 10



The district is making progress with bus driver vacancies.

"So we have 13 bus drivers that will process in the next couple of weeks, and will be on buses," Brian Schultz, CMS Chief Operations Officer, said. "We have over 40 Bus drivers signed up for our transportation training for Sept. 12. So that puts us over 53 in the pipeline, which exceeds our vacancies right now."

Schultz said this could change at any moment if more drivers retire or resign.

There were complaints about traffic during the first week. New schools that opened this year caused traffic patterns to change.

It caused hours of frustration on local roads and highways.

"Palisades that's, you know, it's a huge high school," Lisa Mangum, CMS Chief of Police, said."It's on a very, very busy highway. But you know, with staff and then with members of DOT(North Carolina Department of Transportation) working together, we've been able to come up with a great traffic pattern that as you've seen through the week, it's less than the traffic."

A bright spot this week? CMS says no students brought a gun on campus.

"We hope that continues," Hattabaugh said. "But there's always students that make poor choices. But I really truly believe they know it's in place and it does detour students from making poor choices."

All high schools have weapon detectors after a record number of guns were found on campus last year.

Only some middle schools have the detectors.

"We have an additional 25 schools that will install, implement and get up and going and that will last ongoing kind of last through October," Schultz said.

The district called the first week a success and wants to keep the momentum going through the end of the year.