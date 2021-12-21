CMS employees to receive some of retention bonuses; some petitioning for more

A petition is now underway urging CMS to consider increasing the retention bonuses from $2,500 to $5,000.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christmas will come early Wednesday for hundreds of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employees who are expecting to receive at least part of their bonus checks.

The school board approved the added pay earlier this month, and while some teachers and staff say they appreciate the thought — many still think more should be given.

Those in support of the change say more money could help keep encouraging even more employees to stick around if they felt more appreciated.

Between Aug. 1 and Oct. 19, 524 teachers left the district, with nearly 100 more planning to leave by the end of 2021. According to data provided to WCNC Charlotte on Dec. 7, at least 871 CMS teachers have resigned this school year.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education unanimously passed the existing retention bonus plan on Dec. 8 in a virtual emergency meeting. The bonuses will go to all employees, including teachers, janitors and cafeteria workers.

Full-time employees will get $2,500 and part-time employees will get $1,250. The retention bonuses will be paid out in two payments, one on Dec. 22 of this year, and one in September 2022. Substitute and guest teachers are exempt from the bonuses.