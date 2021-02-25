Is the pandemic causing more CMS students to fail? Data shows that's true

While Black, Hispanic and Native American students saw the most significant increase in course failures. Failing grades increased across every grade level.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The academic performance gap is widening for Black, Latinx and Native American students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools who saw their course failures triple in the first semester of the school year.

WCNC Charlotte requested data from CMS about course failure rates in the 2020-2021 school year, and the two prior academic years.

The data sets were broken down by race and by grade level.

In English, failure rates for Black students went from 8% to 22%. For Hispanic students, the rate was 25%, up from 8% the year prior. White and Asian students saw 6 and 7% failure rates, respectively, an increase of just one or two percentage points.

In science courses, Black and Latinx students saw their failing grades double or triple. A similar spike is noted in Math courses.

“We knew this thing was happening,” said Dr. Devonya Govan-Hunt, president of the Black Child Development Institute, a non-profit that aims to implement programs and services for Black families in the Charlotte community. “These children will have a very challenging time catching up.”

While Black, Hispanic and Native American students saw the most significant increase in course failures. Failing grades increased across every grade level, subject and subgroup. Those increases were much smaller among white and Asian students.

The same data sets also illustrated a failure rate disparity that predated the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gap heightened significantly during the pandemic.

“The gap widened and it deepened,” Hunt said “If we don’t do something now, with intention, our communities are gonna pay for it for years and years to come,” Hunt cautioned.

Black and Latinx students make up 2/3 of CMS’ population overall. The future of the district’s success hinges on improving the scores of minority students, Govan-Hunt pointed out.

“If you want to do what’s right for Black and Latinx communities if you want these children to succeed, if you want these parents and these children in these school buildings, you’ll find a way to do it,” Govan-Hunt said.

Johnson C. Smith University Professor Dr. Terza Lima-Neves said she believes CMS leaders’ top priority should be implementing strategies to combat the failing grades.

“This really put it out there on the front street to let us see ‘wow, these numbers don’t lie,” Lima-Neves said. “This is the reality that we have been living in and these numbers are now showing us that this is absolutely real. What do we do now to move forward?”

Lima-Neves said she believes a holistic approach is required. In addition to funding minority-majority schools and providing additional resources such as tutoring or summer programs, Lima-Neves is pushing schools to address the societal challenges and mental health components as well.

“Access to equitable education for all is the leading social justice issue of our time,” Lima-Neves said. “It’s important that we get in front of it with strategies as soon as possible.”