CHARLOTTE, N.C. — the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board voted Tuesday night to approve the 2019-2020 budget.

The plan focuses on school safety and increasing teacher salaries. It's also roughly $70 million higher than last year's budget.

There was an amendment with tonight's vote -- the school board wants the money that was allocated for school resource officers to go to student support services instead.

Next, the Board of County Commissioners will take up the school board bill.

