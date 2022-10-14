The future of the next CMS schools will be on the ballot soon

An upcoming bond referendum allows Mecklenburg County voters to commit millions of dollars to capital projects for the school district.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is continuing its overview of school boundaries and buildings in anticipation of the 2023 bond referendum.

This overview impacts where your child may go to school in the next few years and if you see a new school built in your neighborhood.

"All of these changes that we're looking to make is wholly dependent on a bond referendum passing in November," Dennis LaCaria, CMS facilities consultant, said.

"We cannot replace a school, we cannot introduce a new program, we cannot do something different than what we're doing today absent that capital funding," LaCaria said.

The last bond referendum for CMS was in 2017.

"That's tapering off, we're starting the last projects in that bond referendum," LaCaria said, "So Northwest School of the Arts, renovations. The replacement of Bruns Avenue Elementary School."

LaCaria said there’s an opportunity for everyone to have a say in how CMS makes this decision.

"We know that the end result may be that you have to leave your school and that doesn't feel good, but did we honor or did we have a good process?" LaCaria asked.

You can also weigh in on the process of what schools CMS puts on that list.

"Do we need a replacement school for this school?" Rhonda Cheek, a CMS Board Member, asked. "Do we need a new school built here? Because these two schools are so overcrowded?"

Cheek said school construction impacts everyone.

"Little things like the traffic flow for carpool," Cheek said.

She also wants parents to ask their kids what are they experiencing at school.

"'I don't get a desk in computer classroom,'" Cheek said. "Or, 'Art is so crowded that we were sitting on the floor today.' Those are things that we need to hear from kids and from parents."

Another important decision being made at CMS is the future of the next programs some schools offer.

West Charlotte High School, a historically Black school, previously asked for some programs geared toward cosmetology. The new school, a multi-million school funded by the last bond referendum, now has a state-of-the-art cosmetology room and barbershop for students to get their licenses.

"We want to make sure that what we're offering is relevant, right, and that it is something that's, that's desirable," LaCaria said.

There's also an opportunity to be innovative with new programs like expanding training for content producing on popular apps like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

"How do we, you know, have programs that support those interests, facilitate actual career pathways," LaCaria said.

He said you need capital to do so.

"Having the infrastructure so that, you know, people who are interested in that and have access to a curriculum and to mentorship and internships and, and the facilities that will support that sort of programming," LaCaria said.

The district can’t consider a suggestion they haven’t heard from you.

For the next few weeks, the district will host virtual and in-person public input sessions.

Wed., Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. virtual with a focus on market share

Thurs., Oct. 20 at 12 p.m. virtual with a focus on STEAM Magnets

Wed., Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at Harding University High School with a general focus

Thurs., Oct. 27 at 12 p.m. virtual with a focus on boundaries

Wed., Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. virtual with a focus on Ardrey Kell/Myers Park/South Meck relief

Thurs., Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at Chambers High School with a general focus

Thurs., Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at Hopewell High School with a general focus

Wed., Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at Providence High School with a general focus

Wed. Nov., 30 at 6 p.m. virtual with a focus on wrapping up the sessions

To register for any session you can to CMS's website.