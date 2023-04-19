CMS to discuss new proposed school boundary changes

Wednesday's meeting will happen at 6:30 p.m. at South Mecklenburg High School.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Discussions about possible changes to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools boundaries are continuing with another meeting Wednesday evening at South Mecklenburg High School.

The meeting, set for 6:30 p.m., is set to be similar to another meeting held at the end of March. A new high school and middle school are being built in south Mecklenburg County, meaning boundary changes are being suggested to accommodate them.

The new high school is expected to open for the 2024-25 school year. CMS says it'll help address overcrowding and overutilization of teachers at Myers Park, Ardrey Kell, and South Mecklenburg high schools. Meanwhile, the proposed new middle school aims to relieve overcrowding at Community House, Jay M. Robinson, and Rea Farms middle schools, according to CMS. That campus would open in the 2025-26 school year at the earliest.

Previously proposed boundary changes would theoretically impact several middle and elementary schools in south Mecklenburg County, as well as Providence High School. This would mean several homes would be rezoned, and school feeder patterns would also change.

The number one concern repeated in March's meeting was that parents thought CMS's proposal unfairly grouped low-income households into some schools and boosted high-income populations in other schools.