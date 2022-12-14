CMS is discussing a new plan to cut down on travel time for students

This proposal could mean some extra work for parents with bus stops moving two to three miles, but officials say the new plan could also reduce costs.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMS is discussing its new express bus plan which includes bus routes that are designed to make fewer stops and provide more than 5,000 students express service to schools.

This proposal could mean some extra work for parents with bus stops moving two to three miles, but officials say the new plan could also reduce costs.

Adam Johnson is the CMS transportation director and he said with things like lower mileage and less and tear on tires, it will fall in line with the adopted budget.

He said the express stops will only be offered at high school magnet programs and will reduce the number of stops from 5,000 to 185.

"We're really looking at this from point A to point B, whatever that express stop site will be designated," Johnson said. "We will get them to school in the quickest and safest way possible."

CMS said the new plan would not only reduce ride times and increase access to students, but it will also come at no additional cost with no additional drivers needed.

"What we're projecting with the express model would bring our vacancies down to zero, reduce mileage by 1.3 million annually, and again at no additional costs," Johnson said.

The school district said students should also expect to see some changes in pick-up and drop-off times if the new plan goes into effect. Students can also expect to see some changes with the new express bus.

Contact Tradesha Woodard at twoodard1@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts